Breaking news: Donald Trump announces plans to launch new social network
Live

Breaking news: Donald Trump announces plans to launch new social network

Updated on Oct 21, 2021 06:43 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Thu, 21 Oct 2021 06:23 AM

    52 dead in Uttarakhand floods, Amit Shah to conduct aerial survey today

    Union home minister Amit Shah, who reached Uttarakhand around midnight, will take stock of the flood situation in the state on Thursday. Shah was welcomed by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Dehradun airport. Read more

  • Thu, 21 Oct 2021 06:22 AM

    Donald Trump announces plans to launch new social network

    Former United States President Donald Trump announced plans to launch his new social network called 'TRUTH Social', news agency AFP reported on Thursday. Read more

  • Thu, 21 Oct 2021 06:12 AM

    Enforce UN sanctions on North Korea, say US and EU

    The United States and the European Union on Wednesday's condemned North Korea's submarine missile tests this week and said that the country's technical advances demonstrate the urgent need to ramp up implementation of United Nations sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs along with its economic activities, news agency AP reported. 

