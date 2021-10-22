Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: PM Modi to address nation at 10 am today

Updated on Oct 22, 2021 07:11 AM IST
  • Fri, 22 Oct 2021 07:11 AM

    PM Modi to address nation at 10 am today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted. 

  • Fri, 22 Oct 2021 07:06 AM

    Petrol diesel prices in India increase again

  • Fri, 22 Oct 2021 07:02 AM

    Queen Elizabeth II spends a night in hospital after years for tests

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II spent a night at a hospital for the first time in years having cancelled her visit to Northern Ireland for some tests, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Read more 

  • Fri, 22 Oct 2021 06:31 AM

    Cruise ship drugs case: Actor Ananya Panday to appear before NCB for 2nd straight day

    On Friday, actor Ananya Panday will once again appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has been arrested. 

  • Fri, 22 Oct 2021 06:19 AM

    In video, Haiti gang leader threatens to kill North American hostages

    The leader of a Haitian gang who kidnapped a group of North Americans over last week has threatened to execute them, according to video seen by news agency AFP. The video, which was released on Thursday, showed Wilson Joseph, surrounded by armed men, in front of coffins containing the bodies of five members of his gang. "Since I'm not getting what I need, I'll kill these Americans," Joseph said in Haitian Creole. 

