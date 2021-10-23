Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking| Senior al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria: Pentagon

Updated on Oct 23, 2021 06:02 AM IST
  • Sat, 23 Oct 2021 06:02 AM

    AAP to celebrate ‘Valmiki Jayanti’ on grand scale at Thyagaraj Stadium today

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will celebrate ‘Valmiki Jayanti’ on a grand scale at Delhi's Thyagaraj stadium on Saturday. Read more

  • Sat, 23 Oct 2021 05:49 AM

    Senior al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria: Pentagon

    The Pentagon said that a senior leader of the terrorist group al-Qaeda was killed in a United States drone strike in Syria. 

     

