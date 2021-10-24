Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: Amit Shah to inaugurate research centre at IIT Jammu today
Breaking news: Amit Shah to inaugurate research centre at IIT Jammu today

Updated on Oct 24, 2021 05:02 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 24 Oct 2021 05:01 AM

    Amit Shah to inaugurate research centre at IIT Jammu today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugrate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and lay the foundation stone of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu on the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

