Breaking: 4 die after fire breaks out at a building in Delhi's Old Seelampuri

Updated on Oct 26, 2021 07:47 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

  • Tue, 26 Oct 2021 07:47 AM

    Farmers call for nationwide protests today to seek Union min Ajay Misra's arrest

    The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has given a call to organise nationwide protests on Tuesday to press for the dismissal and arrest of Union minister Ajay Misra in connection with the Lakhimpur violence and also to mark the completion of 11 months of farmers' agitation.

  • Tue, 26 Oct 2021 07:25 AM

    Amit Shah pays tribute to 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in 2019 Pulwama terror attack

    Union minister Amit Shah pays tribute to 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

  • Tue, 26 Oct 2021 07:12 AM

    4 dead after fire broke out in Delhi's old Seelampuri area

    Four person found dead after a fire broke out at top floor of three-storey building in Old Seemapuri area early in the morning: Delhi Police.

  • Tue, 26 Oct 2021 06:56 AM

    Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ram temple site today

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi site and to Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple on Tuesday.

  • Tue, 26 Oct 2021 06:37 AM

    WHO to consider emergency use listing of Covaxin in meet today

    The World Health Organization (WHO) will meet on Tuesday to consider much-coveted emergency use approval to Covaxin, India's indigenously-made vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

  • Tue, 26 Oct 2021 06:17 AM

    Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea today

    The Bombay High Court will on Tuesday hear the bail application of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, in the Mumbai cruise drugs raid case.

