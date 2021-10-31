Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: PM Modi to attend 2nd session of G20 Summit today

  Breaking News Updates October 31, 2021
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 06:34 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

  • Sun, 31 Oct 2021 06:34 AM

    One more case lodged against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi, total 3 cases: Pune Police

    The Pune Police have informed that one more case has been registered against Kiran Gosavi (NCB witness in cruise raid case) under sections 420,409,506(2), 120(b) of IPC, and arms act 3(b). So far, a total of 3 cases have been lodged against him. Gosavi is in police custody till November 5.

  • Sun, 31 Oct 2021 06:28 AM

    Amit Shah to address 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' event in Gujarat

    Union home minister Amit Shah will on Sunday address the Rashtriya Ekta Divas or National Unity Day celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at Kevadiya in Gujarat. Shah is also scheduled to address the event. Read more

  • Sun, 31 Oct 2021 06:23 AM

    PM Modi to attend second session of G20 Summit on climate change today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday attend the second session of the G20 Rome Summit on climate change and environment. He is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Read more

