Breaking news: PM Modi to attend 2nd session of G20 Summit today
Sun, 31 Oct 2021 06:34 AM
One more case lodged against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi, total 3 cases: Pune Police
The Pune Police have informed that one more case has been registered against Kiran Gosavi (NCB witness in cruise raid case) under sections 420,409,506(2), 120(b) of IPC, and arms act 3(b). So far, a total of 3 cases have been lodged against him. Gosavi is in police custody till November 5.
Sun, 31 Oct 2021 06:28 AM
Amit Shah to address 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' event in Gujarat
Union home minister Amit Shah will on Sunday address the Rashtriya Ekta Divas or National Unity Day celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at Kevadiya in Gujarat. Shah is also scheduled to address the event. Read more
Sun, 31 Oct 2021 06:23 AM
PM Modi to attend second session of G20 Summit on climate change today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday attend the second session of the G20 Rome Summit on climate change and environment. He is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Read more