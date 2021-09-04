Breaking news: 1 arrest after clash over Arizona school's Covid mandates
Sat, 04 Sep 2021 05:38 AM
Centre to sign 'Karbi Peace Accord' today, Amit Shah, Assam CM expected to attend
The Centre is set to sign a tripartite "Karbi Peace Accord" on Saturday and the agreement is expected to be signed in presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the representatives of Karbi outfits here in the national capital, sources said, reports ANI.
Sat, 04 Sep 2021 05:25 AM
Virus pushes some California hospitals near ICU capacity
Hospitals in the heart of California’s Central Valley are running out of beds in their intensive care units, state officials announced Friday, as a more contagious version of the coronavirus continues to spread primarily among the unvaccinated population.
Sat, 04 Sep 2021 05:06 AM
1 arrest after clash over Arizona school's Covid mandates
The father of an Arizona elementary school student was arrested after he and two other men showed up to the campus with zip ties, threatening to make a “citizen's arrest” on the school principal over a Covid-19 quarantine, school officials said Friday.