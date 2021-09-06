Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news: PM Modi to interact with healthcare workers from Himachal Pradesh
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking news: PM Modi to interact with healthcare workers from Himachal Pradesh

Breaking News Updates September 06, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 06:07 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 06 Sep 2021 06:06 AM

    PM Modi to interact with healthcare workers from Himachal Pradesh

    At 11am today, prime minister Narendra Modi will interact virtually with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Himachal Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.