Breaking news: Farmers continue sit-in protest at mini-secretariat in Karnal
Wed, 08 Sep 2021 05:42 AM
Mexico: 17 patients dead after floods hit hospital
At least 17 patients lost their lives after floods swept through a hospital in central Mexico, disrupting the power supply and oxygen therapy, authorities said Tuesday.
Wed, 08 Sep 2021 05:15 AM
Farmers' sit-in at Karnal mini-secretariat continues
Farmers continue their indefinite sit-in at Karnal mini-secretariat demanding, among other things, suspension of then SDM Ayush Sinha for August 28 lathi-charge.