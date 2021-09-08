Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news: Farmers continue sit-in protest at mini-secretariat in Karnal
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking news: Farmers continue sit-in protest at mini-secretariat in Karnal

Breaking News Updates September 08, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 05:42 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 08 Sep 2021 05:42 AM

    Mexico: 17 patients dead after floods hit hospital

    At least 17 patients lost their lives after floods swept through a hospital in central Mexico, disrupting the power supply and oxygen therapy, authorities said Tuesday.

  • Wed, 08 Sep 2021 05:15 AM

    Farmers' sit-in at Karnal mini-secretariat continues

    Farmers continue their indefinite sit-in at Karnal mini-secretariat demanding, among other things, suspension of then SDM Ayush Sinha for August 28 lathi-charge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.