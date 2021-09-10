Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: We must have 'dialogue' with the Taliban, says Antonio Guterres

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 05:28 AM IST

  • Fri, 10 Sep 2021 05:28 AM

    Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra

    As the 10-day long Ganeshotsav begins on Friday, the Maharashtra government is closely monitoring the Covid situation, amid a jump in active cases on Thursday.

  • Fri, 10 Sep 2021 05:06 AM

    Guterres to AFP: We must have 'dialogue' with the Taliban and avoid 'millions of deaths'

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded with the international community, during an interview with AFP Thursday to maintain a dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan, warning that an "economic collapse" with possibly millions dying must be avoided.

