Breaking: Covid-19 cases in Australia's second biggest state hits 13-month high
-
Sat, 11 Sep 2021 05:55 AM
At least 1 dead, 10 missing in landslide near Mexico City
A section of mountain on the outskirts of Mexico City gave way Friday, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto a densely populated neighborhood and leaving at least one person dead and 10 others missing.
-
Sat, 11 Sep 2021 05:52 AM
Met issues heavy rain warning for Odisha; yellow alert for 19 MP districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning for Odisha over the next few days.
-
Sat, 11 Sep 2021 05:20 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad and also perform the 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya, a girls' hostel at 11am on Saturday via video conference.
-
Sat, 11 Sep 2021 05:04 AM
Australia's second most populous state on Saturday reported the biggest one-day rise in locally acquired Covid-19 cases in more than a year.