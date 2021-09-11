Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: Covid-19 cases in Australia's second biggest state hits 13-month high
Breaking: Covid-19 cases in Australia's second biggest state hits 13-month high

Breaking News Updates September 11, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 05:55 AM IST

  • Sat, 11 Sep 2021 05:55 AM

    At least 1 dead, 10 missing in landslide near Mexico City

    A section of mountain on the outskirts of Mexico City gave way Friday, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto a densely populated neighborhood and leaving at least one person dead and 10 others missing.

  • Sat, 11 Sep 2021 05:52 AM

    Met issues heavy rain warning for Odisha; yellow alert for 19 MP districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning for Odisha over the next few days.

  • Sat, 11 Sep 2021 05:20 AM

    PM Modi to inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad and also perform the 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya, a girls' hostel at 11am on Saturday via video conference.

  • Sat, 11 Sep 2021 05:04 AM

    Covid-19 cases in Australia's second biggest state hits 13-month high

    Australia's second most populous state on Saturday reported the biggest one-day rise in locally acquired Covid-19 cases in more than a year.

Topics
breaking news india news
