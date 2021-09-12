Breaking: Australia's Victoria state records small decline in Covid-19 infection
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 12 Sep 2021 06:02 AM
John Kerry in India for 3 days; clean energy transition in agenda
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry will travel to India from September 12-14 in a bid to engage with Indian counterparts to address the climate crisis.
-
Sun, 12 Sep 2021 05:27 AM
SAD to observe September 17 as 'black day' to mark one year of enactment of three farm laws
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday decided to observe September 17 as 'Black Day' on completion of one year of enactment of three farm laws.
-
Sun, 12 Sep 2021 05:06 AM
Australia's Victoria state records small decline in Covid-19 infections
Australia's second most populous state said on Sunday daily Covid-19 infections fell slightly.