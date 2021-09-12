Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: Australia's Victoria state records small decline in Covid-19 infection
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking: Australia's Victoria state records small decline in Covid-19 infection

Breaking News Updates September 12, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 06:17 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 12 Sep 2021 06:02 AM

    John Kerry in India for 3 days; clean energy transition in agenda

    US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry will travel to India from September 12-14 in a bid to engage with Indian counterparts to address the climate crisis.

  • Sun, 12 Sep 2021 05:27 AM

    SAD to observe September 17 as 'black day' to mark one year of enactment of three farm laws

    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday decided to observe September 17 as 'Black Day' on completion of one year of enactment of three farm laws.

  • Sun, 12 Sep 2021 05:06 AM

    Australia's Victoria state records small decline in Covid-19 infections

    Australia's second most populous state said on Sunday daily Covid-19 infections fell slightly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india news
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.