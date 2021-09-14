Breaking news: China sees major rise in daily Covid-19 cases with 92 new patients
Tue, 14 Sep 2021 07:13 AM
China 's daily Covid-19 cases rise to 92
China records 92 new Covid-19 cases, up from 49 on September 12. No new death reported.
Tue, 14 Sep 2021 06:26 AM
UK PM Boris Johnson's mother passes away: Report
Charlotte Johnson Wahl has passed away at 79, according to a report in the Telegraph. She passed away "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday, the newspaper said, quoting a statement from the family.
Tue, 14 Sep 2021 05:58 AM
Australia's Victoria registers fall in new Covid-19 cases
Australia's Victoria reports 445 new Covid-19 cases as against the year's high of 473 from Monday. Death toll rises by two.