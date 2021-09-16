Breaking: China launches emergency response after earthquake hits Sichuan
Thu, 16 Sep 2021 05:13 AM
In first, SpaceX to send all-civilian crew into Earth orbit
SpaceX is preparing to send the first all-civilian crew into Earth's orbit Wednesday evening, capping a summer of private spaceflight with one of the most ambitious tourism missions to date.
Thu, 16 Sep 2021 05:05 AM
China launches emergency response after magnitude 6 earthquake hits Sichuan
China said on Thursday it had launched an emergency response after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the southwestern province of Sichuan early in the morning, according to the official Xinhua news agency.