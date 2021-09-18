Breaking news: India's Covid-19 cases climb for 4th day in a row; 35,662 new infections reported
SEP 18, 2021 10:13 AM IST
India's Covid-19 cases climb for 4th day in a row; 35,662 new infections reported
India reported 35,662 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, marking a 3.5% rise from yesterday's Covid-19 tally of 34,403. A total of 33,798 recoveries have also been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.
SEP 18, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Over 78.02 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far: Govt
Government of India announced on Saturday that over 78.02 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through free of cost channel and direct state procurement, and more than 33 lakh doses are in the pipeline.
SEP 18, 2021 09:50 AM IST
No deduction of tax on payments made by a Scheduled bank to a member of a Scheduled Tribe
The Ministry of finance announced on Saturday that no deduction of tax on payment in the nature of interest, other than interest on securities, made to a member of any Scheduled Tribe residing in a specified area as referred to in s.10(26) of IT Act, by a Scheduled bank located in a specific area.
SEP 18, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Schools, residential hostels in Leh to remain closed for next 15 days
All schools, residential hostels in Leh to remain closed for next 15 days, starting from September 18 to October 2, subject to Covid-19 review, the Ladakh administration said on Saturday. Online classes will continue with Covid-appropriate SOPs.
SEP 18, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Dehradun district Magistrate warns officials of action if their phones are switched off
Dehradun district Magistrate released an order on Saturday warning all district-level officials of action under the Disaster Management Act if their phones are switched off, unless in cases of personal emergency. This was done in the wake of landslides and the coronavirus pandemic, reported ANI.
SEP 18, 2021 07:21 AM IST
WHO approval for Covaxin likely to be delayed till Oct 5
World Health Organisation's (WHO) approval for the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for India-manufactured Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is likely to be delayed till October 5, reported ANI on Saturday.
