Breaking news: India's Covid-19 cases climb for 4th day in a row; 35,662 new infections reported
Breaking news: India's Covid-19 cases climb for 4th day in a row; 35,662 new infections reported

  Breaking News Updates September 18, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 10:13 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 18, 2021 10:13 AM IST

    India's Covid-19 cases climb for 4th day in a row; 35,662 new infections reported 

    India reported 35,662 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, marking a 3.5% rise from yesterday's Covid-19 tally of 34,403. A total of 33,798 recoveries have also been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. 

  • SEP 18, 2021 10:06 AM IST

    Over 78.02 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far: Govt 

    Government of India announced on Saturday that over 78.02 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through free of cost channel and direct state procurement, and more than 33 lakh doses are in the pipeline. 

  • SEP 18, 2021 09:50 AM IST

     No deduction of tax on payments made by a Scheduled bank to a member of a Scheduled Tribe

    The Ministry of finance announced on Saturday that no deduction of tax on payment in the nature of interest, other than interest on securities, made to a member of any Scheduled Tribe residing in a specified area as referred to in s.10(26) of IT Act, by a Scheduled bank located in a specific area. 

  • SEP 18, 2021 08:47 AM IST

    Schools, residential hostels in Leh to remain closed for next 15 days

    All schools, residential hostels in Leh to remain closed for next 15 days, starting from September 18 to October 2, subject to Covid-19 review, the Ladakh administration said on Saturday. Online classes will continue with Covid-appropriate SOPs.

  • SEP 18, 2021 08:06 AM IST

    Dehradun district Magistrate warns officials of action if their phones are switched off

    Dehradun district Magistrate released an order on Saturday warning all district-level officials of action under the Disaster Management Act if their phones are switched off, unless in cases of personal emergency. This was done in the wake of landslides and the coronavirus pandemic, reported ANI.

  • SEP 18, 2021 07:21 AM IST

    WHO approval for Covaxin likely to be delayed till Oct 5

    World Health Organisation's (WHO) approval for the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for India-manufactured Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is likely to be delayed till October 5, reported ANI on Saturday.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat is the in-charge of Congress affairs in Punjab. (HT Photo)
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat is the in-charge of Congress affairs in Punjab. (HT Photo)
india news

Rawat & team in Chandigarh today for meet as Punjab Congress continues to boil

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Rawat will be accompanied by Ajay Maken and Harish Chaudhary for a meeting of the Congress legislative party to be held in Chandigarh. All MLAs have been asked to attend the same.
The Mahakaleshwar Temple was opened for devotees from September 11 after a gap of 17 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Mahakaleshwar Temple was opened for devotees from September 11 after a gap of 17 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
india news

Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain starts Covid-19 vaccination drive

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 09:54 AM IST
  • The Mahakaleshwar Temple administration has decided to hold this vaccination drive near the temple gate to prevent the spread of Covid-19
Passengers are seen at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain.&nbsp;(File Photo / REUTERS)
Passengers are seen at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain. (File Photo / REUTERS)
india news

News updates from HT: UK relaxes travel rules in minor benefit for India flights

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Representational Image of an electric highway; Germany had launched its first electric highway two years ago, that lets its highway trucks recharge on the motorway while driving.&nbsp;(Siemens)
Representational Image of an electric highway; Germany had launched its first electric highway two years ago, that lets its highway trucks recharge on the motorway while driving. (Siemens)
india news

India may soon get its first ‘electric highway’. Here's what it means

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 09:07 AM IST
In its latest outlook, the International Energy Agency (IAE) said that world governments ought to do more to meet climate goals with policies that favour electric vehicles, and India's proposed electric highway project is expected to be a substantial step in that direction.
Record number of people were vaccinated on Friday on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday. (HT PHOTO)
Record number of people were vaccinated on Friday on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday. (HT PHOTO)
india news

India's weekly Covid tally shows upward trend, record jabs boost vaccine drive  

By Sohini Goswami | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Of the new cases, Kerala, one of the worst-hit, continued to contribute with more than half the infections throughout the week and beyond.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine.&nbsp;(File Photo / AFP)
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine. (File Photo / AFP)
india news

Covaxin's wait continues, WHO ‘delays’ emergency use nod till October 5

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Bharat Biotech said on Friday that it has submitted all the data to WHO for emergency use listing (EUL) of Covaxin and is now awaiting feedback.
india news

Breaking news: India's reports 35,662 new Covid-19 infections

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 10:10 AM IST
  Breaking News Updates September 18, 2021:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi&nbsp;(File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
india news

PM Modi to hold review meeting with ministry secretaries today

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi had in July effected a reshuffle of his cabinet ahead of seven states going for assembly polls next year. Out of them, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in six states, including Uttar Pradesh.
IRCTC has partnered up with Cordelia Cruises for the luxury cruise liner.&nbsp;
IRCTC has partnered up with Cordelia Cruises for the luxury cruise liner. 
india news

India's first indigenous cruise liner to be launched by IRCTC. Details here

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 05:47 AM IST
The IRCTC, in a statement issued earlier this month, said that it has joined hands and signed the agreement with Cordelia Cruises being operated by Waterways Leisure Tourism for marketing and promotion of the first indigenous luxury cruise in India.
The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, also set in motion a major shake-up by recommending the transfer of five chief justices, besides reshuffling 28 other judges of the high courts.&nbsp;(PTI)
The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, also set in motion a major shake-up by recommending the transfer of five chief justices, besides reshuffling 28 other judges of the high courts. (PTI)
india news

Appointment of CJs to 8 HCs gets collegium’s nod

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 04:47 AM IST
The collegium’s latest decision comes a fortnight after the elevation of nine judges to the Supreme Court. 
Apart from Odisha, states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat have capped the height of idols at 4 feet, but the neighbouring state of Bengal has not put in place any such restrictions. Assam too has also not put any such restrictions. (Image used for representation). (AFP PHOTO.)
Apart from Odisha, states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat have capped the height of idols at 4 feet, but the neighbouring state of Bengal has not put in place any such restrictions. Assam too has also not put any such restrictions. (Image used for representation). (AFP PHOTO.)
india news

Orissa HC rejects plea on raising height of Durga idol to 4 feet, says move will not affect sanctity

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 02:15 AM IST
The court said the puja committee could not justify if the height of the idol is restricted to 4 feet, then somehow the sanctity of the occasion, the devotion and fervour associated with the festival, and the religious sentiments of the people would be interfered with in a manner contrary to tradition.
The bench has listed the matter for a hearing in the open court on September 30.(Reuters)
The bench has listed the matter for a hearing in the open court on September 30.(Reuters)
india news

Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling in favour of Adani Power

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 01:26 AM IST
  • A five-judge bench, headed by chief justice of India NV Ramana, issued notices on a curative petition filed by GUVNL after noting that the plea raises significant questions of law.
A beneficiary receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during the inauguration of a massive vaccination drive by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, in Gulbarga on Friday. (ANI)
A beneficiary receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during the inauguration of a massive vaccination drive by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, in Gulbarga on Friday. (ANI)
india news

Karnataka tops in vaccination drive on PM’s birthday

By HT Correspondent and agencies, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The state stood first in the country ahead of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which achieved over 2.66 million and 2.48 million doses.
Congress MLA and former minister Jitu Patwari was booked on Friday for allegedly assaulting the chief municipal health officer during a programme which was organized to create awareness among people to contain the spread of Dengue and Malaria in Indore. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Congress MLA and former minister Jitu Patwari was booked on Friday for allegedly assaulting the chief municipal health officer during a programme which was organized to create awareness among people to contain the spread of Dengue and Malaria in Indore. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
india news

3 days after incident, Congress MLA booked for assaulting health officer

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The case was registered after sanitation workers staged a protest at Rajendra Nagar police station demanding action against the Congress MLA on Friday morning.
Mysuru police, who rescued the reporter from the mob, have taken a complaint, but an FIR is yet to be registered. ((Representational image))
Mysuru police, who rescued the reporter from the mob, have taken a complaint, but an FIR is yet to be registered. ((Representational image))
india news

Karnataka: Journalist attacked while recording speech during protest in Mysuru

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Mohammed Safdar Kaiser, a reporter with ‘The Daily Kausar’, who was covering the event on Thursday, was allegedly assaulted by protesters, who asked him to delete the speech video.
