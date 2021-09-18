Schools to reopen in Kerala on Nov 1 as state adds 19,325 new Covid-19 cases

After a one-and-a-half-year interval, schools in Kerala will reopen on November 1 even as the state reported 19,325 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The decision was taken at the core committee meeting on the pandemic chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram. All schools have been asked to make necessary arrangements.

But hotels and bars will have to wait a little more for dining, said a spokesperson of the government. Now both are allowed to give only packed food and beverages. Similarly, a decision on theatres will be taken after gauging the pandemic situation. Earlier the government had decided to open higher educational institutions from October 4.

For more than three months, the state remained the pandemic capital of the country reporting around 70 per cent of the total cases registered. The second wave of infections deteriorated after the Onam festival in August- end. Though the state reported a high number of cases for more than three months there was no health crisis or shortage of oxygen. More than 80 per cent of the eligible population have also been vaccinated, said state health minister Veena George.

Kerala reported 19,325 cases with a test positivity rate of 15.96% after testing 1,21,070 samples. It also reported 143 deaths taking total fatalities to 23,439. The number of active cases stands at 1,80,842 and 26,266 people have recovered, according to state health ministry data. Ernakulam district reported the highest number of cases-- 2626 followed by Thrissur-- 2329 and Kozhikode-- 2188 cases. North Kerala districts Kasaragod and Wayanad reported the lowest number of cases with 363 and 452 cases respectively.