Breaking news: Taliban seeks representation at UN, names new envoy

Wed, 22 Sep 2021 07:51 AM
Customs dept arrests 2 officials at Mumbai airport for possession
The Customs department arrested two individuals who arrived from Johnsburg, US, for possessing 5kg heroine worth ₹25 crores. Accused have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days, reported ANI.
Wed, 22 Sep 2021 07:17 AM
Taliban seeks representation at UN, names new envoy
The Taliban have demanded representation at this week's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, challenging the credentials of the current envoy of the country. Read More