Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: From Oct 1, K'taka to allow 100% occupancy in cinemas, auditoriums
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking: From Oct 1, K'taka to allow 100% occupancy in cinemas, auditoriums

Breaking News Updates September 25, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 06:18 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 25 Sep 2021 06:18 AM

    Amit Shah to address first-ever National Cooperative Conference in Delhi

    Union home minister Amit Shah, who is also the first minister of co-operation of India, will on Saturday address the first-ever National Cooperative Conference in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Friday, adding, millions of people linked to these collective bodies around the world will join the programme virtually. Read more

  • Sat, 25 Sep 2021 06:10 AM

    From October 1, K'taka to allow 100% occupancy in cinemas, auditoriums 

    Cinema halls and auditoriums in Karnataka will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity from October 1, months after being run at half capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.