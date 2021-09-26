Breaking news: Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Taiwan
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
SEP 26, 2021 05:22 AM IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Taiwan
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has occurred in Taiwan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.
-
SEP 26, 2021 05:06 AM IST
NYC temporarily blocked from imposing school vaccine mandate
New York City’s school system, the largest in the U.S., has been temporarily blocked from imposing a mandate forcing teachers and other staff from getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a ruling from a federal judge.