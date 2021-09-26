Home / India News / Breaking news: Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Taiwan
Breaking news: Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Taiwan

Breaking News Updates September 26, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 05:23 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

 Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 26, 2021 05:22 AM IST

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Taiwan

    A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has occurred in Taiwan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.

  • SEP 26, 2021 05:06 AM IST

    NYC temporarily blocked from imposing school vaccine mandate

    New York City’s school system, the largest in the U.S., has been temporarily blocked from imposing a mandate forcing teachers and other staff from getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a ruling from a federal judge.

Breaking news: NYC temporarily blocked from imposing school vaccine mandate

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 05:07 AM IST
Breaking News Updates September 26, 2021:
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting during her campaign for the Bhawanipore constituency by-polls in Kolkata. (PTI PHOTO.)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting during her campaign for the Bhawanipore constituency by-polls in Kolkata. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Mamata Banerjee steps up attack against Congress for second consecutive day

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 01:03 AM IST
This comes less than a month after Congress president Sonia Gandhi called a virtual meeting with 19 ‘like-minded’ non-BJP parties on August 20. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee attended the meeting.
Jignesh Mevani was reportedly in constant touch with Kanhaiya Kumar and Patidar leader Hardik Patel over the last few months. (HT PHOTO.)
Jignesh Mevani was reportedly in constant touch with Kanhaiya Kumar and Patidar leader Hardik Patel over the last few months. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani to join Congress on Sept 28

By Darshan Desai
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 04:27 AM IST
Mevani, a strong critic of the ruling BJP, moved the high court in May 2021 after the account of an NGO, “We The People Charitable Trust”, through which he started a crowd funding initiative was frozen by the Charity Commissioner of the State, stating that the MLA is not its trustee.
The Congress could struggle to retain its chairmanship in three parliamentary standing committees in the upcoming reshuffle of the panels owing to its current strength in both Houses of Parliament (Archive)
The Congress could struggle to retain its chairmanship in three parliamentary standing committees in the upcoming reshuffle of the panels owing to its current strength in both Houses of Parliament (Archive)
india news

Cong may struggle to retain 3 parliamentary standing committees chairmanships

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The Congress now has 33 members in the Rajya Sabha, down from 56 in 2019. It has 52 MPs in the Lok Sabha
