Live

Breaking News Live: Delhi Traffic Police stop vehicular movement from UP towards Ghazipur border

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 07:26 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 27 Sep 2021 07:26 AM

    Farmers block Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border

    In view of the SKM's bandh call, farmers close Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.

  • Mon, 27 Sep 2021 06:54 AM

    Bharat Bandh: No traffic movement from  towards Ghazipur border

    Traffic movement has been closed from UP towards Ghazipur due to protest, tweets Delhi Traffic Police.

  • Mon, 27 Sep 2021 06:42 AM

    China reports 35 new Covid-19 cases

    China reports 35 new cases of Covid-19, up from 29 on September 25. Tally rises to 96,050 while toll stays unchanged at 4636.

  • Mon, 27 Sep 2021 06:20 AM

    Cyclonic storm Gulab has weakened into a deep depression: IMD

    The cyclonic storm Gulab over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, weakened into a deep depression at 2:30 hours IST of 27th September over north Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a Depression during next 6 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Topics
breaking news india news
