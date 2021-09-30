Breaking News Live: Arvind Kejriwal to hold ‘important’ press conference in Ludhiana today
Thu, 30 Sep 2021 06:10 AM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address press conference in Ludhiana today
Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address an “important” press conference in Ludhiana at 11:30 am today, the second and final day of his ongoing Punjab visit.