Home / India News / Breaking News Live: Arvind Kejriwal to hold ‘important’ press conference in Ludhiana today
Live

Breaking News Live: Arvind Kejriwal to hold ‘important’ press conference in Ludhiana today

Breaking News Updates September 30, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 06:12 AM IST

  • SEP 30, 2021 06:10 AM IST

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address press conference in Ludhiana today

    Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address an “important” press conference in Ludhiana at 11:30 am today, the second and final day of his ongoing Punjab visit.

Topics
breaking news india news
india news

Breaking news updates September 30, 2021

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Bypolls news updates: Polling officials seen carrying voting materials for poll duty amid rains, on the eve of the Bhabanipur by-election in Kolkata on Wednesday.&nbsp;(Utpal Sarkar / ANI)
india news

LIVE updates: Bypolls in Bhabanipur, Samserganj, Jangipur, and Pipli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Bypolls across three assembly segments in West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur; and one in Odisha – Pipli-- are set to commence at 7am on Thursday.
Polling officials carrying voting materials leave for poll duty amid rains, on the eve of Bhabanipur by-election, in Kolkata on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Bypolls in Bhabanipur, Samserganj, Jangipur and Pipili to be held today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Tight security arrangements have been made for these bypolls. The most high-profile contest is in Bhabanipur from where chief minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting. Votes polled on Thursday will be counted on October 3.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually inaugurating the institution and lay foundation stones for the 4 medical colleges today.&nbsp;(File Photo / ANI)
india news

Rajasthan: PM to inaugurate petrochem institute, found 4 medical colleges

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 05:17 AM IST
As per a press release by the Prime Minister's Office, the medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for the “establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/referral hospitals.”
