Breaking News Live: Arvind Kejriwal to hold ‘important’ press conference in Ludhiana today
Breaking News Updates September 30, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 06:12 AM IST
-
SEP 30, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address press conference in Ludhiana today
Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address an “important” press conference in Ludhiana at 11:30 am today, the second and final day of his ongoing Punjab visit.
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 06:10 AM IST
LIVE updates: Bypolls in Bhabanipur, Samserganj, Jangipur, and Pipli
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Bypolls across three assembly segments in West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur; and one in Odisha – Pipli-- are set to commence at 7am on Thursday.
Bypolls in Bhabanipur, Samserganj, Jangipur and Pipili to be held today
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Tight security arrangements have been made for these bypolls. The most high-profile contest is in Bhabanipur from where chief minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting. Votes polled on Thursday will be counted on October 3.
Rajasthan: PM to inaugurate petrochem institute, found 4 medical colleges
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 05:17 AM IST
As per a press release by the Prime Minister's Office, the medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for the “establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/referral hospitals.”