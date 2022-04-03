BREAKING: China reports 13,146 locally transmitted Covid cases
- Breaking news updates April 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 03 Apr 2022 08:19 AM
China reports 13,146 locally transmitted Covid cases
China reported 13,146 Covid cases, the highest since the peak of the first wave more than two years ago, according to the National Health Commission. The cases continue to increase amid the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
-
Sun, 03 Apr 2022 07:48 AM
Fatalities feared after explosion in Baku nightclub; rescue operation on
An explosion at a nightclub in Azerbaijan's capital early Sunday caused an unknown number of casualties, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
"According to preliminary reports, some people were killed and injured in the incident," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
-
Sun, 03 Apr 2022 06:49 AM
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise again
State-owned fuel retailers hiked the price of petrol by 80 paise again, taking the petrol and diesel rate in Delhi to ₹103.41 per litre and ₹94.67 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are ₹118.41 and ₹102.64.