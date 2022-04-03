Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: China reports 13,146 locally transmitted Covid cases
Live

BREAKING: China reports 13,146 locally transmitted Covid cases

Updated on Apr 03, 2022 08:19 AM IST
  • Sun, 03 Apr 2022 08:19 AM

    China reports 13,146 locally transmitted Covid cases

    China reported 13,146 Covid cases, the highest since the peak of the first wave more than two years ago, according to the National Health Commission. The cases continue to increase amid the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

  • Sun, 03 Apr 2022 07:48 AM

    Fatalities feared after explosion in Baku nightclub; rescue operation on

    An explosion at a nightclub in Azerbaijan's capital early Sunday caused an unknown number of casualties, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

    "According to preliminary reports, some people were killed and injured in the incident," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

  • Sun, 03 Apr 2022 06:49 AM

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise again

    State-owned fuel retailers hiked the price of petrol by 80 paise again, taking the petrol and diesel rate in Delhi to 103.41 per litre and 94.67 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are 118.41 and 102.64.

