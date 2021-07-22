Brick structure unearthed in Tamil Nadu’s Korkai may date back to 2,000 years

The ongoing archaeological excavation at Korkai region in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district, 623km from Chennai, threw light on a 2,000-year-old brick structure, local media Dinakaran reported on Thursday. The seven-layer brick structure since evinced the interest among archaeology enthusiasts in the state.

Finding its mention in Sangam literature for its pearl fishery, Korkai was the ancient port city that dates back to the early Pandya dynasty. In the present day it is a small village in Srivaikuntam taluk of Tuticorin district. It is believed that the ancient city once situated at the banks of Thamirabarani river ended up inland, six kilometres from the sea, due to river sedimentation and the receding water.

In addition to the existing excavation works, Tamil Nadu state archaeology department also commenced excavation work at three places in the state, including Korkai. In the Korkai region, excavation trenches have been dug at Korkai, Sivagalai and Adichanallur. The excavation work commenced on February 26 after the state government sanctioned ₹29 lakh for the project.

The archaeologists dug 17 trenches at Korkai from where they found cast iron material, glass beads, and signs of industrial activities. The recent addition is the seven-layered brick structure indicating that it was a settlement area of the ancient civilisation.

Between 1968 and 1969, the Tamil Nadu government undertook archaeological research at Korkai and surrounding areas. It was the first time since the archaeology department was formed that the government commissioned excavation works. Research conducted in the past established that Korkai was an archeologically significant place with 2,800 years of history. The literature and archaeological evidence suggest that Korkai was the hub of export and import of goods with other ports of ancient civilisations.

It could be noted that the department recently unearthed a sword, possibly dating back to 2,500 years, and a large clay pot that could be a burial urn at Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri district where the excavation work is currently underway.