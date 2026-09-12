BRICS declaration: China, Russia back India, Brazil’s aspirations for greater UN role

As BRICS member countries adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026 on Saturday amid the ongoing summit, the members backed the aspirations of India and Brazil to play a greater role in the United Nations, including its Security Council. Track live updates on BRICS summit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a joint tree plantation initiative amid the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit (PMO)

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The declaration, adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, said China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council.

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The BRICS leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to reforming the UN Security Council to make it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, with greater representation for developing countries.

Deep Dive What specific roles do India and Brazil aspire to have in the United Nations as per the New Delhi Declaration? India and Brazil aspire to play a greater role in the United Nations, specifically including the UN Security Council, as supported by China and Russia in the New Delhi Declaration. Why did BRICS leaders emphasize the need for UN Security Council reform in the New Delhi Declaration? BRICS leaders emphasized the need for UN Security Council reform to make it more democratic, representative, effective, and efficient, with greater representation for developing countries, addressing the current international governance structure. How does the New Delhi Declaration address global food security and agricultural production challenges? The New Delhi Declaration emphasizes enhancing agricultural productivity, establishing a BRICS grain trading platform, and ensuring food security through better coordination, national food reserve systems, and resilience to supply disruptions.

"China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterate their support to the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council,” it said.

Highlights from the declaration

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{{^usCountry}} The declaration also voiced serious concern over the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures, saying such measures distort trade, threaten global supply chains and create uncertainty for international economic activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The declaration also voiced serious concern over the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures, saying such measures distort trade, threaten global supply chains and create uncertainty for international economic activity. {{/usCountry}}

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The grouping reaffirmed its support for reform of the World Trade Organisation and called for an open, equitable, transparent, fair, inclusive and rules-based multilateral trading system. It also advocated the immediate restoration of a fully functioning two-tier binding WTO dispute settlement mechanism.

The declaration also condemned unilateral economic and secondary sanctions that it said were contrary to international law, arguing that such measures have adverse implications for development, health and food security.

BRICS in Delhi

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BRICS Summit is being held in Delhi on September 12 and 13, with leaders and senior delegations from member countries arriving in the national capital since Thursday evening. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day visit to participate in the summit and hold talks with Modi. Putin on Friday took potshots at the G-7 and said the BRICS countries account for more than half of the world's population and have “dynamic, vibrant, domestic markets".

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Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation. His visit marks his first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

Brazilian foreign minister Mauro Vieira also arrived in New Delhi to represent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who remains in Brazil for his election campaign.