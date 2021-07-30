Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BRICS states to adopt counter-terror action plan next month
india news

BRICS states to adopt counter-terror action plan next month

The finalisation of the action plan was the main outcome of a virtual meeting of the BRICS counter-terrorism working group.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 10:10 PM IST
File photo: Foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. (ANI)

The Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) counter-terrorism action plan will be adopted at a meeting of the national security advisers of the grouping scheduled for next month.

The finalisation of the action plan was the main outcome of a virtual meeting of the BRICS counter-terrorism working group (CTWG) held during July 28-29 under the chairship of India, the external affairs ministry said on Friday. The ministry described the action plan as one of the key deliverables during India’s chairship of BRICS in 2021.

The action plan contains specific measures to implement the BRICS counter-terrorism strategy adopted by leaders of the grouping in 2020. It is aimed at strengthening result-oriented cooperation between the BRICS members in areas such as preventing and combating terrorism, radicalisation, terror financing, misuse of the internet by terrorists, curbing the travel of terrorists, border controls, protecting soft targets, information-sharing, capacity-building, and international and regional cooperation.

“The BRICS counter-terrorism action plan is one of the key deliverables during India’s chairship of BRICS and will be adopted at the meeting of BRICS national security advisors scheduled next month,” the ministry said in a statement.

Mahaveer Singhvi, joint secretary for counter-terrorism in the external affairs ministry, chaired the meeting. Senior counter-terrorism officials from all BRICS states joined the meeting.

The BRICS states condemned all forms of terrorism “whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed” during the meeting, and exchanged views on terror threat assessments at the national, regional and global level. The BRICS members also pledged to enhance counter-terror cooperation in line with the action plan.

The BRICS counter-terrorism working group meeting was preceded by virtual meetings of the five thematic sub-working groups on misuse of the internet for terrorist purposes, de-radicalisation, countering terror financing, capacity-building, and countering foreign terrorist fighters during July 26-27.

...

