New Delhi, Delhi Police has put in place a multi-layered security for the upcoming BRICS Summit, with around 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed across the national capital, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

BRICS Summit: 15,000 Delhi Police personnel to be deployed for multi-layered security

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Manish Kumar Agrawal, Special Commissioner of Police , said the arrangements have been planned to ensure maximum security for visiting dignitaries while causing minimum inconvenience to the public.

"We have made elaborate bandobast by ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public. We have also issued advance advisories regarding traffic arrangements," Agrawal said.

Deep Dive What measures are being taken for security at the BRICS Summit in Delhi? Delhi Police has deployed around 15,000 personnel and 200 paramilitary forces for a multi-layered security system, ensuring enhanced access control and coordination with multiple agencies during the BRICS Summit. Why is traffic expected to be disrupted during the BRICS Summit? Traffic disruptions are anticipated due to the arrival of foreign delegations and dignitaries from September 10 to 14, with identified controlled areas and diversion points to manage the situation. How is the Delhi International Airport preparing for the BRICS Summit traffic? Delhi International Airport has implemented measures including dedicated immigration counters for BRICS participants and enhanced capacity at Terminal 3 to accommodate the anticipated increase in international passenger traffic.

He said the Delhi Police is working in close coordination with multiple agencies for the summit and extensive surveys of all identified routes have already been carried out.

Massive deployment will be made for law and order, security and traffic management, he said, adding that security arrangements will cover the airport, hotels and other scheduled and unscheduled locations that may be visited by the dignitaries.

The officer said a multi-layered security system has been put in place, with enhanced access control, vigilance and robust security measures at Bharat Mandapam, the main venue of the summit.

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{{^usCountry}} Coordination meetings have also been held with neighbouring states to ensure seamless security arrangements and facilitate coordination during the movement of dignitaries, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coordination meetings have also been held with neighbouring states to ensure seamless security arrangements and facilitate coordination during the movement of dignitaries, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"Intelligence inputs will be coordinated and shared among the agencies concerned," Agrawal said, emphasising that all available inputs are being analysed as part of the security preparedness.

Agrawal said the force is committed to maintaining a balance between security requirements and the daily movement of people in the city.

"Maximum security with minimum inconvenience to the public will be ensured," he said.

The BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, but traffic restrictions linked to the movement of foreign delegations and dignitaries are expected to begin from September 10 and continue until around September 14, officials had said on Wednesday.

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