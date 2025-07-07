Brics Summit: India, Malaysia review bilateral cooperation in trade, investment

The review of the India-Asean free trade agreement and bilateral cooperation in areas ranging from trade and investment to defence figured in a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on the margins of the Brics Summit in Rio de Janeiro. PM Modi congratulated Malaysia for its successful stewardship of Asean. (AFP photo)

The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral ties since Anwar’s visit to India in August 2024, including in trade, investment, defence, education, healthcare, tourism and people-to-people contacts, the external affairs ministry said after the meeting late on Sunday.

Modi congratulated Malaysia for its successful stewardship of Asean and welcomed the country’s support for a strengthened Asean-India comprehensive strategic partnership, including the “early and successful completion of the review of the Asean-India FTA”, the ministry said.

India has been concerned about the lack of progress in nine rounds of negotiations held so far to review the Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA). The Indian side believes the pact’s weak provisions for rules of origin have led to dumping of Chinese-made goods through some of the 10 member states of Asean. The next round of negotiations will be held in August.

Modi also thanked Anwar for his strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, and the leaders discussed cooperation in regional security and the multilateral arena.

Modi held a separate meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on the margins of the Brics Summit to review bilateral ties in economic cooperation, development partnership, fintech, capacity building, science and technology, disaster management and healthcare.

Diaz-Canel acknowledged India’s expertise in the digital domain and expressed interest in the country’s digital public infrastructure and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) digital payment system, the external affairs ministry said.

Modi proposed Cuba should recognise Indian pharmacopoeia, which will lead to the Cuban national healthcare system having access to Indian generic medicines.

The two leaders also agreed to work on issues of concern to the Global South, including health, pandemics and climate change.

Modi also had pull-asides with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and Vietnam’s Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh.