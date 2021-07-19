Bride, groom flee own wedding as Odisha cops raid venue for Covid rule violation

A bride and groom in Odisha’s Balasore district fled from their wedding on Sunday evening after police raided the venue over violation of Covid containment guidelines.

Police officials said acting on a tip-off, a team from Soro police station raided a wedding ceremony underway at Hotel Mangala Nilayam at NH-16 near Chhapulia chowk on Sunday evening with more than 200 attendees.

Inspector Madhumita Mohanty said the groom from West Bengal was in town to marry a local girl in violation of Covid guidelines set by the Odisha government. As soon as the police team reached the spot, the bride and groom fled the venue.

“We collected ₹3,000 from the hotel owner and ₹5,000 from the groom’s family for violation of Covid guidelines. Though the organisers had taken permission for the marriage, they were penalised for inviting more people than prescribed,” said the inspector. As per the Covid guidelines, not more than 25 persons are allowed to attend a marriage function.

Early this month, police in Cuttack city had imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on organisers of a marriage function for flouting Covid guidelines.

The Covid situation in Odisha continued to remain grim with 2000-2200 cases reported daily on an average and total casualties going past the 5,000 mark on Saturday. The government believes that the fresh infections in the state were mostly driven by hidden cases.

“There were many symptomatic individuals too who did not opt for Covid test, spreading infection in the process. The spread can be contained by identifying and isolating the hidden asymptomatic cases,” said Dr Bijay Mohapatra, director of health services. He said the state government had begun integrated surveillance for three months, which had led to detection of more than 1 lakh cases.