Bride’s mother objects to 2 men dancing in wedding procession, stabbed to death

BHUBANESWAR: A wedding revelry in Bargarh district of Odisha turned tragic late Thursday night after two neighbours of the bride’s family killed her 50-year-old mother for objecting to their dancing in the wedding procession, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two neighbours joined the procession when members of the bridegroom’s party reached Salepali village under Melchamunda police station area of Bargarh district for the wedding of Rashmi Rajhans.

When the duo, Sumant Nayak and Subodh Rajhans, started dancing and creating trouble in the marriage procession, Kishori Rajhans, mother of the bride, requested them not to join the procession.

“However, the duo flew into a rage and attacked the woman with a sharp-edged weapon. She lost consciousness and the family members rushed her to the district headquarters hospital where the doctor declared her dead,” said sub divisional police officer of Padmapur, Bhabani Bhoi.

Based on a complaint by the family members, police have started a probe and launched a manhunt to nab the accused persons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}