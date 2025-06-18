Bridge connecting Barak Valley to Meghalaya collapses; No casualties reported

Silchar: A bridge over Assam’s Harang River, which reopened just a month ago after repairs, on the Silchar-Kalain road collapsed early Wednesday morning when two overloaded trucks were crossing it. No injuries were reported, police said. The police said that the two trucks plunged into the river as the bridge gave way around 1:30 am (Sourced/HT)

The two trucks plunged into the river as the bridge gave way around 1:30 am. “The police are investigating the lapse, and temporary transport has been arranged for the affected commuters. School children and residents on either side of the river are facing serious problems. We have deployed boats to help them cross,” said superintendent of police (SP) Numal Mahatta.

With the main Katigorah Gammon Bridge on National Highway 6 closed for repairs, this bridge was being used as an alternative route for commuting to Barak Valley, Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur via Meghalaya.

The locals said that this bridge in Cachar district, connecting the Barak Valley to Meghalaya, was reportedly reopened after nearly two years of restoration costing ₹1.37 crore. “We’ve heard the public works department (PWD) spent ₹1.37 crore on the repairs, but the work was substandard,” said resident Khalil Uddin Laskar.

Local zila parishad member Farida Parvin Laskar alleged that while the weight limit of the bridge was 40 tonnes, the two trucks that fell into the river were carrying around 120 to 130 tonnes of stone. “The vehicles crossed three checkpoints, one of which is barely 50 metres from the bridge. Who let them through? Why was the administration silent? These questions must be answered,” Laskar said.

“There were restrictions in place, and four checkpoints were set up to monitor such violations. Still, this incident occurred. We have ordered an inquiry. Rescue operations are currently underway,” said Cachar district magistrate Mridul Yadav, who visited the site with SP Mahatta and other senior officers.

Locals alleged poor quality repair work on the decades-old bridge. “Clay was used instead of sand, and the rods and other materials were of inferior quality. We had protested during the construction, but no one listened. Now, this disaster has happened. There must be a thorough investigation,” Laskar said.

The police said no casualties were reported, but the drivers of the two trucks sustained injuries and are receiving treatment.