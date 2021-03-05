Bridge in Uttarakhand, washed away in flash flood, rebuilt in 8 days
A bridge in Uttarakhand, which was washed away in February 7 flash flood, was rebuilt by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in just eight days. The structure, called Bailey bridge, was inaugurated on Thursday.
"We have inaugurated 200-feet-long Bailey bridge for traffic movement. The bridge has been built in eight days," BRO's chief engineer AS Rathore told news agency ANI.
The bridge is located in Raini village, in Tapovan area of Chamoli district, which was affected the most by the flash flood caused by glacier burst. The Rishiganga Hydropower Project, which was being built in the area, was washed away along with a dam.
Also watch: How people of Raini village first warned people of glacier breach
Another hydroelectic project was also swept away in the tragedy in which more than 70 people were killed and over 200 are still missing.
The flood was triggered after a chunk of a glacier - which experts said was 15 football fields long and five across - broke off from the main structure and fell into a small river.
The roaring deluge of water, rocks and soil hurtled down the V-shaped valley in the mountainous region, sweeping away homes, roads and bridges.
Many expert blamed climate change for this tragedy, but locals also highlighted the rampant construction going on in the ecologically fragile area.
A group of experts formed by the government said on Wedesday that the February 7 flood not "immediately" a human-induced disaster. The scientists of Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment - a premier research body under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) - said that global warming and heating up of the Himalayas could be the main reasons for the glacial breach in Chamoli district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress will fight for respectable number of seats from DMK: Veerappa Moily
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED summons Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case on March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK knows urgency in Mallya's case, extradition linked to legal process: Envoy
- The UK home secretary signed off on Mallya’s extradition to India more than two years ago but his return to India has been held up because of secret legal proceedings, according to the British government. Mallya is learnt to have applied for asylum in the UK.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDO successfully tests SFDR technology in a bid to develop long-range missiles
- It said that the test was carried out using a booster motor to simulate an air-launch scenario. The nozzle-less booster propelled the missile to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bridge in Uttarakhand, washed away in flash flood, rebuilt in 8 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T raids on Taapsee, Anurag Kashyap: FM says they were raided in 2013 too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farooq Abdullah questions ED order in alleged money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Assembly Poll 2021: Congress says UDF seat-sharing talks on ‘last lap’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab passes resolution demanding unconditional withdrawal of farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic-induced job losses ate up ₹13 lakh crore of household income: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Karti Chidambaram wants Priyanka Gandhi in TN bypolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Release more water in Yamuna, priests appeal to PM Modi ahead of Vrindavan Kumbh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
25 students of govt boarding school test Covid positive in Rajasthan’s Udaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As China eyes Taiwan and beyond, Quad's Indo-Pacific agenda takes priority
- The Quad Summit will be US President Joe Biden’s first interaction under the diplomatic and security initiative revived during the Donald Trump era as a buffer against Beijing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natural hazards, infra development magnified Chamoli disaster: ICIMOD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox