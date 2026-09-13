Brigadier Mishra gets Royal College Fellowship for contributions to ophthalmology

Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, a top ophthalmologist at Army Hospital (Research and Referral), was awarded the Fellowship of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists at a ceremony held in London, the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services said on Sunday.

Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, a highly decorated officer, was elected as a Fellow of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, London

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Mishra, a highly decorated officer, was elected as a Fellow of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, London, in recognition of his achievements and contributions to ophthalmology.

“Being the only Indian this year and First Ophthalmologist from Armed Forces Medical Services to be awarded #FRCOphth (Fellowship of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists) is a matter of singular pride for the services,” the DGAFMS wrote on X. He was earlier awarded the ‘FRCS Ed’ by Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh (by election) on June 25.

Mishra and his team of ophthalmologists have held several eye camps in the country’s remote areas to provide cutting-edge surgical care to people.