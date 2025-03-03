New Delhi, A Delhi court on Monday recorded the statement of the kin of one of the women wrestlers who accused ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual harassment. Brij Bhushan sexual harassment case: Delhi court records witness statement

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya recorded the statement of the witness, the wrestler's husband, during the in-chamber proceeding.

The examination of the witness remained inconclusive and the court posted the hearing on March 25.

On May 21, 2024, the court framed charges of sexual harassment and using force to outrage women's modesty against Singh in the case.

Singh has pleaded not guilty before and claimed trial.

The judge had also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against Singh in the case.

The court further framed criminal intimidation charge against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in the case against Singh on June 15 under Sections 354 , 354A , 354D and 506 of the IPC.

During the in-chamber proceedings on an earlier occasion, a minor wrestler said she was satisfied with the Delhi Police's investigation in the case and was not opposed to the closure report it had submitted.

On June 15, 2023, Delhi Police filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case involving the girl after her father made a claim midway through the probe that he levelled false allegations of sexual harassment against Singh to get back at him for perceived injustice to his daughter.

Police recommended dropping the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act case against Singh, but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking in a separate case lodged on the basis of a complaint by six women wrestlers.

Police recommended cancellation of the complaint involving the minor wrestler, saying "no corroborative evidence" was found.

