Brij Bhushan's acquittal in sexual harassment case a 'slap in opponents' face': WFI chief

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s acquittal in a sexual harassment case is a “slap in the face of our opponents”, the body’s current president Sanjay Singh said on Monday.

Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat.

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The allegations against Brij Bhushan, including by World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, were baseless and caused “significant damage” to the sport in our country, Sanjay said.

His remarks came hours after a Delhi court acquitted Brij Bhushan and co-accused Vinod Tumar in the case filed by the women wrestlers.

“On behalf of the Indian wrestling world, we welcome this decision. The allegation was baseless and caused significant damage to wrestling... This is a slap in the face of our opponents... This was 100% politically motivated,” Sanjay told reporters.