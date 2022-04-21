Brinda Karat moves Supreme Court against Jahangirpuri demolition drive, says 'political communal game plan'

CPM leader Brinda Karat has moved the Supreme Court against northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri demolitions saying that under the guise of encroachment removal, discriminatory and arbitrary demolition drive is being operated as "communal political game plan", Livelaw reported. "The demolition action under the guise of encroachment removal is totally in violation of principles of natural justice and statutory provisions of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 and the Constitution. It is without following any due process of law," Brinda Karat's petition said.

"It is most respectfully submitted that now this Jahangirpuri demolition in the guise of encroachment removal is immediately after the unfortunate incident occurred in Jahangirpuri on 16th April. The fact-finding team of the Communist Party India (Marxist) and other Left parties has collected first-hand information from the field and the petitioner has written a letter to the Commissioner of Police about the prejudiced and discriminatory approach of the police," the petition said.

The petition comes a day after Chief Justice NV Ramana ordered status quo in Jahangirpuri stalling the demolition that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation already began on Wednesday. The issue is scheduled to come up before the CJI bench on Thursday.

Brinda Karat who went to Jahangirpuri on Wednesday submitted in her petition that despite the Supreme Court order the demolition drive continued till 12.25pm. It is submitted that despite the fact that Petitioner herself rushed to the site of demolition i.e. Block-C of Jahangir Puri area and pleaded with the Municipal Authorities and the Police to stop the demolition stating that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India had already stayed the demolition action – encroachment removal by way of status quo order they refused to stop the demolition action till 12.25 PM stating that they would not discontinue the order is produced," the CPM leader said in her petition.

People residing and working in Jahangirpuri area are generally poor and marginalised, the CPM leader said adding that they are incapable of resisting the "illegal inhumae action". Majority of the residents in the area belong to the Muslim community and the authorities are following a "selective and discriminatiry action", Brinda Karat said.

