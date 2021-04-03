Bring NDA back to power, Modi tells voters at his last poll rally in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged voters in Assam to bring back the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance to power in the state for continued momentum of growth.

At his last rally ahead of the third and last phase of polling in Assam on Tuesday, Modi listed developmental projects undertaken by the Centre and the BJP-led state government. He referred to the construction of bridges over the Brahmaputra and an improved road network.

“To continue this momentum of growth and development, it is very important to bring back NDA government to power. We believe in sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas (with all, development for all, with the trust of all). We do not discriminate in our schemes and everyone is equally benefitted,” he said at the rally in Tamulpur.

Earlier this week, the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) candidate from Tamulpur, Rangja Kungur Basumatary, withdrew from the contest and joined the BJP. Basumatary’s move is expected to help Leho Ram Boro, who is BJP ally United People’s Party Liberal’s candidate from Tamulpur.

BPF was part of the BJP-led government in Assam before it switched over to the Congress-led alliance of seven parties. The party won 12 seats in 2016 and is contesting the same number of seats this time.

Modi accused the Congress-led alliance of conspiring to take over Assam. “The election is still on. But yesterday some people made an announcement saying what kind of dress those in the next government would wear. There can be no greater dishonour for Assam and its culture. It is shocking that they are conspiring to take over Assam. You have to come out in large numbers and vote to foil their designs,” Modi said.

Modi was referring to a statement made by lawmaker Abdur Rahim Ajmal, who is the son of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal.

Abdur Rahim Ajmal said there will be a dari-tupi-lungi (beard-skullcap-loincloth) government in Assam this time.

AIUDF is part of the Congress-led alliance.

The BJP has continuously targeted Congress and AIUDF by calling their alliance unholy. Many BJP leaders including Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have said that Ajmal would encourage infiltration from Bangladesh if he comes to power and would destroy Assam’s culture.

“This is my last election meeting in Assam. This is an occasion not just to ask for votes for the third phase but also to thank you for the blessings you have showered to us in the first two phases. From my meetings, I can say that you have decided to bring NDA back to power again,” Modi said.

Polling is being held for 40 seats in the last phase of polling. The results will be declared on May 2.