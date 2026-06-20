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Bring Pak back on ‘grey list’: Owaisi to govt as India gets FATF vice presidency

Asaduddin Owaisi opined that the USA list of TRF (The Resistance Force) is of "no real use".

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 04:08 pm IST
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AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government to revert Pakistan to its "grey list".

AIMIM President & MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media.(ANI/File)

The Hyderabad MP, in a post on 'X', said : "Vivek Agarwal is the first Indian to have been elected Vice President of FATF, what @narendramodi government must do is to bring back Pakistan in Grey List."

Owaisi opined that the USA list of TRF (The Resistance Force) is of "no real use".

"UN listing is needed of TRF. Modi government should have & must have tried to list ISI also, we must remember the Red Fort suicide blast of November 2025," the AIMIM leader further said.

Earlier, the US designated Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) proxy TRF, which claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, as a global terrorist outfit.

 
lashkar-e-toiba asaduddin owaisi
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