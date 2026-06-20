Bring Pak back on ‘grey list’: Owaisi to govt as India gets FATF vice presidency

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government to revert Pakistan to its "grey list".

AIMIM President & MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media.(ANI/File)

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The Hyderabad MP, in a post on 'X', said : "Vivek Agarwal is the first Indian to have been elected Vice President of FATF, what @narendramodi government must do is to bring back Pakistan in Grey List."

Owaisi opined that the USA list of TRF (The Resistance Force) is of "no real use".

"UN listing is needed of TRF. Modi government should have & must have tried to list ISI also, we must remember the Red Fort suicide blast of November 2025," the AIMIM leader further said.

Earlier, the US designated Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) proxy TRF, which claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, as a global terrorist outfit.

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{{^usCountry}} India was on Friday accorded the vice presidency of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global body that sets standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, for the first time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India was on Friday accorded the vice presidency of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global body that sets standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, for the first time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The country has been a member of the influential international body since 2010. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The country has been a member of the influential international body since 2010. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal was appointed the vice president of the body at the conclusion of the plenary meeting held at the outfit's headquarters in Paris. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal was appointed the vice president of the body at the conclusion of the plenary meeting held at the outfit's headquarters in Paris. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Countries which fail to address strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing, and are under increased monitoring, are placed in the grey list of FATF. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Countries which fail to address strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing, and are under increased monitoring, are placed in the grey list of FATF. {{/usCountry}}

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