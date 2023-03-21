British MP's message to police on pro-Khalistan activists: ‘those people need…'

Amid outrage over the vandalism at the Indian High Commission in London by Khalistan supporters, British Conservative MP Bob Blackman on Monday said the vast majority of Sikhs living in the UK “absolutely reject” the Khalistani project. He also asked the police to deal with the separatist elements properly.

Bob Blackman, UK MP from Harrow East (Right).

“This is a very small, ultra-small section of the Sikh community. The vast majority of Sikhs in this country absolutely reject the Khalistani project... It's not going to happen as we know...My message is very simple to the police, when this happens, those people need to be arrested & dealt with properly,” ANI quoted Blackman as saying.

A group of pro-Khalistan activists protesting against the crackdown on separatist elements in Punjab pulled down India's national flag at its mission in London on Sunday afternoon. Blackman was quick to condemn the incident and called the disrespect to the tricolour "disgraceful."

“Disgraceful vandalism & disrespect to the flag of #India. My sympathies to the staff at the #IndianHighC Commission & @VDoraiswami in particular #JaiHind,” he tweeted.

On Monday, High Commissioner of India to the UK Vikram Doraiswami and Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh held a meeting with Indian community leaders concerned at India House regarding the attack and appreciated their solidarity.

Security has been beefed up around the Indian High Commission here and Scotland Yard has detained one person in connection with vandalism at the mission.

A group of pro-Khalistan protesters also attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, prompting sharp condemnation from Indian-Americans who demanded immediate action against those responsible for it.

India lodged a strong protest with the US Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi over vandalism and asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

"The US government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the MEA said.

"Our Embassy in Washington D.C. also conveyed our concerns to the US State Department along similar lines," it said in a brief statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk