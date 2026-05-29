New Delhi, British-era district collectorates, courts, hospital buildings, railway stations and other public assets built in that period need to be preserved, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said as he urged states to take steps in this direction with "more seriousness".

British-era heritage sites need preservation, states should work on it with more seriousness: Shekhawat

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His remarks, made during an exclusive interview to PTI Videos here on Wednesday, come in the backdrop of many such colonial-era historic structures being razed or facing demolition after years of neglect in various cities over the past several years.

Shekhawat, also the Union tourism minister, was asked whether custodians of heritage properties dealing largely with preservation of ancient sites need to also focus on British-era buildings, which can also become tourist destinations.

"The ASI has 3,686 sites under it, which are of national importance. Besides... nearly all states have their own archaeology departments, and each state has its own listed sites and assets for which it has the responsibility to ensure their upkeep," he said.

And, there are many forts, palaces and British-era buildings and sites which have been declared state protected monuments and their conservation is the "responsibility" of respective state governments, the minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} State governments work on these sites and their conservation "as per their available resources", Shekhawat added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State governments work on these sites and their conservation "as per their available resources", Shekhawat added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He was also asked about colonial-era sites in many parts of the country, which have been demolished over the past few years as they were unprotected and not listed as heritage sites, and the recommendations of a parliamentary panel that has called for the preservation of British-era heritage sites not falling under the ASI ambit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was also asked about colonial-era sites in many parts of the country, which have been demolished over the past few years as they were unprotected and not listed as heritage sites, and the recommendations of a parliamentary panel that has called for the preservation of British-era heritage sites not falling under the ASI ambit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shekhawat said it has been over 75 years since Independence. And, in general, "sites older than 100 years" are considered heritage properties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shekhawat said it has been over 75 years since Independence. And, in general, "sites older than 100 years" are considered heritage properties. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "When the country became independent , there were various properties across the states, which at that time were 20-40 years old so they might not have come at that level , the British-era properties," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When the country became independent , there were various properties across the states, which at that time were 20-40 years old so they might not have come at that level , the British-era properties," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"But, after more than 75 years of Independence, these sites also need protection. Many cities have the district collectorates, courts and hospital buildings, which may have been built 100-125 years ago," the culture minister added.

Shekhawat also pointed to old railway stations in many cities and towns, and other public infrastructure that might have been built in the "last 50 years of the British rule in India".

"Nearly all princely states in the country of that era had built such infrastructure, which need protection and conservation today. Some states are working on them, some private sector entities too working in this area, but I believe time has come for states to take steps in this direction with more seriousness," he asserted.

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India is home to a range of historic properties and sites, from ancient temples and other monuments to medieval structures, to colonial-era buildings, including those built during the British rule or the Dutch era, or by the French, Danish and Portuguese outposts.

A large number of colonial-era buildings, mainly constructed during the British era with iconic architecture, continue to be used as government offices such as district collectorates and municipal offices, as well as museums, libraries and railway stations among other purposes.

However, several of these old buildings, despite their historic value and architectural character, are not declared protected, leaving them vulnerable to decay or demolition, heritage experts say.

The Patna Collectorate complex, featuring structures dating back to the Dutch period and the British era, was razed in April 2022 amid protests from various heritage lovers and appeals by experts and others to preserve the unprotected landmark.

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In April 2016, then Dutch ambassador to India Alphonsus Stoelinga wrote to then Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with the appeal that the Patna Collectorate not be demolished. He described it as a "shared built heritage of India and the Netherlands".

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka are among the few states that have leveraged these historic sites and adaptively reused old British-era mansions, bungalows, palaces and forts as heritage hotels or homestays to draw both domestic and foreign tourists.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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