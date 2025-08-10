‘Broke his legs, stripped him’: UP woman kills lover with screwdriver, was helped by her husband

A woman and her husband from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal were detained by police for allegedly torturing and murdering a 45-year-old man. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said that the police received information about the murder late on Saturday.(Representational)

The couple – Raees Ahmed and his wife Sitara – allegedly tortured the victim using tools like screwdrivers and pliers before murdering him, NDTV reported.

The family of the victim, who has been identified as Anish, said that he was murdered over a ₹7 lakh debt, which the accused couple owed to him.

The victim's father, Mustakim, said that his son was murdered in a brutal manner, adding that the accused “broke his hands and legs” and “stripped him”. The father said that the couple had called Anish to their house, according to NDTV.

“They killed my son so brutally that I cannot even describe it,” Mustakim said. He further said that his son's wedding had been finalised, following which Anish had gone to the couple's house to ask for the amount he had lent them years back.

Police point to extramarital affair as motive for crime

While the victim's family has maintained that the motive for the murder was the loan that the couple had taken from the victim, the police have pointed to an extramarital affair as the reason.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said that during questioning, the police had discovered that the deceased and Sitara were in a relationship. “Raees and Sitara plotted Anish's murder, invited him over and then killed him,” NDTV quoted Srivastava as saying.

Anish's family members said that he had managed to escape from the accused couple's house and return to his home, following which he succumbed to his injuries.

Srivastava said that the police received information about the murder late on Saturday, adding that a case had been registered and further action would be taken based on the investigation.