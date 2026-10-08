‘Broke nameplates, snatched caps’: Delhi cops claim assault during protests, DCP says youth under ‘wrongful influence’

Delhi Police personnel have alleged that they were physically assaulted while trying to maintain law and order and enforce restrictions during an Opposition protest against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Several officers claimed they were pushed, kicked and attacked while detaining peaceful demonstrators. Track live updates Several police personnel described their experiences during India bloc's protest in Delhi. (ANI/PTI) The allegations came after Delhi Police forcefully detained Opposition MPs, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, for staging a protest demanding the resignation of the CEC over mishandling of the voting system and revision of electoral rolls. Constable Devender Sandhu said police personnel were calmly asking protesters to leave the restricted area and board police buses when some demonstrators allegedly began pulling and pushing officers.

Deep Dive What did Delhi Police personnel allege happened during the Opposition protest? Why was security tightened in central Delhi during the protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar? How many FIRs did Delhi Police register over the protest?

"We were peacefully explaining to them, under protection, that the curfew of 163 is in effect here, Please leave," Sandhu told ANI. He added that officers were asking protesters to sit in the buses and claimed they were handling the situation calmly. According to Sandhu, the confrontation escalated when protesters allegedly broke the officers' nameplates and snatched their caps. "They broke our nameplates first, then they snatched the caps off our heads and threw them away," he said, alleging that police personnel were subsequently pulled from behind and pushed to the ground. ALSO READ | Lunch meet, then a Jantar Mantar protest bid: INDIA bloc MPs' bus trip brings Janpath to a halt Sandhu said he suffered injuries to his waist and the back of his head. He maintained that police had not used force against the protesters and were only carrying out detentions. "I was hurt quite a bit; I also got a deep injury on my waist and here on the back of my head," he said. Sandhu alleged that officers "didn't hit anyone there" and were detaining protesters peacefully before the confrontation began. ‘Wrongful influence’ Delhi Police DCP Shrishti Pandey on Thursday said the alleged targeting of police personnel during protests was a matter of concern and claimed that "some form of wrongful influence" was leading young people towards such behaviour. Speaking to news agency ANI, Pandey said abusing or physically attacking uniformed personnel while they are carrying out their duties does not send a positive message to society. "It is clearly evident that there is some form of wrongful influence attempting to lead the young generation in the wrong direction," she said, referring to incidents in which police personnel were allegedly abused or attacked. Pandey said raising a hand against officers or attempting to "strike, bite, or scratch them" while they are performing their lawful duties was unacceptable.

Police detain Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, during a protest organized by opposition parties demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

Head Constable Bhupender Ahlawat also alleged that police personnel were attacked during the pushing and shoving. He specifically rejected allegations that officers had beaten women protesters, saying footage from the incident showed that "we didn't physically touch any ladies or beat anyone up." Ahlawat alleged that protesters pushed officers to the ground and kicked them. At the same time, he said, police personnel continued to assist protesters who fell or dropped their belongings during the chaos. ALSO READ | ‘You are doing good work’: Rahul hands out water bottles to Delhi Police during detention: Watch "If someone falls in the pushing and shoving, you should help them, right?" he said, adding that officers would pick up phones and cameras that fell during the confrontation and return them to protesters. The incident also became concerning for Ahlawat's family after his wife saw footage of the confrontation. He said she called him to ask whether he had been injured. "My wife saw it yesterday evening and called me, asking, Were you injured? Did someone hit you?" Ahlawat said. He initially told her that nothing had happened, but she later watched the footage again and recognised him in it. "Later, she watched the video again and said, it did happen to you," he said.

A woman constable who alleged that she was also assaulted said the incident was upsetting, but that police personnel had to continue with their duties. "We don't have that much time to go to the doctor. We have daily duties, so there isn't much time," she said. Despite the alleged assault, she added, "It feels bad, but what can we do? It is our duty. Even now, I am going on duty." ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi calls every FIR a "medal", sets target of 100 as opposition takes protest to Jantar Mantar Delhi Police DCP Shrishti Pandey said women officers had faced both physical and verbal abuse during recent protests. She described the situation as "a truly distressing state of affairs" and alleged that offensive language had also been used against women police personnel.

Pandey said the force remained committed to its responsibilities despite the incidents. She added that police personnel, whether male or female, were "fully deployed and steadfastly performing their duties" and understood their legal obligations. Another Delhi Police constable, Ankit Kasana, alleged that he was attacked while officers were attempting to move Rahul Gandhi's vehicle through the protest area. Kasana said protesters repeatedly blocked the vehicle and that some allegedly lay down in front of it while others pushed it. He said the situation became more difficult when a private vehicle also blocked the route. “Yesterday around 6:30, when we were at our duty points, there was a detention going on there. We suddenly found out that Rahul sir had been detained," Kasana told ANI.