‘You are doing good work’: Rahul hands out water bottles to Delhi Police during detention | Watch

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen handing out water bottles to Delhi Police personnel on Wednesday after being detained during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi he hands out water bottles to Delhi policemen from bus during detention. (X/@PTI_News) Rahul, along with other INDIA bloc MPs, was on his way to Jantar Mantar in Delhi to stage a sit-in on Wednesday when the police briefly detained him and some other MPs, including his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Also Read | Rahul Gandhi calls every FIR a "medal", sets target of 100 as opposition takes protest to Jantar Mantar

Deep Dive What motivated the INDIA bloc MPs to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? How did the Delhi Police respond to the INDIA bloc's protest at Jantar Mantar? Why did Rahul Gandhi refer to FIRs against him as 'medals'?

The INDIA bloc MPs in the Lok Sabha are demanding the resignation of CEC over alleged irregularities in the rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Opposition parties allege that the exercise is stripping millions of genuine voters of their right to vote and forms part of a larger plan of "vote theft". In a video shared by news agency PTI, Rahul can be seen sitting inside a bus and distributing water bottles to policemen who had surrounded the bus. Rahul can be heard telling them that they were "doing good work." “Kaam acha kar rahe ho (You're doing good work),” Rahul Gandhi was heard telling cops as he gave water bottles to them. “Please take, you're working,” he said.