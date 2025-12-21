Man asks friend to murder sister in Haryana's Manesar; he rapes, then strangles her

A shocking case of alleged honour killing has come to light with the arrest of two men, accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a 19-year-old woman for being in a relationship outside her community. Police said the woman’s 28-year-old brother plotted the crime and sought the help of his 30-year-old friend, who allegedly raped the victim before killing her. The victim's brother plotted the crime along with his 30-year-old friend, who raped and strangled the woman.(HT File)

ALSO READ | Auto driver kidnaps, rapes minor girl in Gurugram, jumps off flyover to escape arrest

According to investigators, the brother and sister, originally from Etah and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Manesar, Haryana for nearly six years.

Trouble began after the brother learned that his sister was involved with a 24-year-old man from another community and was determined to marry him, HT reported earlier. Police said he sent her back to their family home in Etah on November 15, but she fled back to Manesar on November 22 to live with her boyfriend.

ALSO READ | Minor arrested for raping 22-year-old woman in Ghansoli at knifepoint

Assistant commissioner of police (Manesar) Virender Saini said the brother then devised a plan to kill her. Acting on his instructions, the friend contacted the young woman and pretended to offer her help to run away and get married with her boyfriend. Trusting him, she agreed to meet him on the night of December 10 near Rampura Chowk.

Instead of helping her, police said, the accused took her to an isolated area in Gwalior, where he allegedly raped her. When she resisted, he assaulted her and later strangled her to death with her scarf. Investigators added that her body was later hidden under debris in a field.

ALSO READ | Four get life for gang raping woman, burning her alive in 2018

After the crime, both accused fled to their hometowns. The brother allegedly attempted to mislead investigators by suggesting that the woman’s boyfriend was responsible. The boyfriend was detained briefly, but later cleared after evidence showed the brother and his friend were present at the crime scene.

Police said the brother eventually confessed after sustained questioning, and the friend admitted to the sexual assault and murder.

An FIR has been registered under sections related to murder, common intention and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities said DNA tests, a potency test of the accused, and post-mortem findings will be used to corroborate the investigation.