Brother-sister duo killed in accident in UP

Dec 04, 2023 10:20 PM IST

The incident took place near Ramnagar village when Ilma (17) and her brother Sadat (18) were returning to their house in Tisang village after attending a wedding in Khatauli, Circle Officer Ravishankar said.

Efforts are underway to identify the driver of the erring vehicle who fled from the spot after the accident, police said.

