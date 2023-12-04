Brother-sister duo killed in accident in UP
PTI |
The incident took place near Ramnagar village when Ilma (17) and her brother Sadat (18) were returning to their house in Tisang village after attending a wedding in Khatauli, Circle Officer Ravishankar said.
Efforts are underway to identify the driver of the erring vehicle who fled from the spot after the accident, police said.
