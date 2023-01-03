‘Brother-sister’s love': Rahul shares joyful moment with Priyanka | Video

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday resumed after a 9-day break in Delhi and entered Uttar Pradesh, welcomed by Congress leader and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The foot march, when entered the national capital, made headlines with Rahul Gandhi's ‘security breach’ complaint raised by the grand old party. Now, it has entered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state and has a lot of history associated with the Gandhi family.

During her welcome speech, Priyanka Gandhi praised her brother for his endurance despite "all forces being used against" him. She congratulated the Congress MP for covering around 3,000 km during the Yatra.

Top 10 from Bharat Jodo Yatra | Siblings bond over Bharat Jodo Yatra, Farooq Abdullah joins Rahul

A video is being shared on the internet of both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharing joyful moment. Both of them was seen sharing a laugh while being seated next to each other on the stage during the event.

The official Twitter account of the All India Mahila Congress also shared heartwarming photos of the moment.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi shared a picture with his mother Sonia Gandhi and said, “I am distributing the love in the country that I received from her (Sonia Gandhi).”

Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari in September, and it is set to end in Srinagar later this month. The party aims to cover more than 3,500 km in all. In Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to cover a distance of nearly 120 km. A number of eminent personalities joined the Yatra with recently being the former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) secretary Amarjit Singh Dulat and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

