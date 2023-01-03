Former spymaster joins Bharat Jodo Yatra: AS Dulat walks with Rahul Gandhi

Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) secretary Amarjit Singh Dulat became the latest eminent personality to join Bharat Jodo Yatra, as the Rahul Gandhi-led nationwide march resumed on Tuesday after a 9-day break, and entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi.

According to the Congress, Dulat joined the yatra in Delhi.

In a picture shared by INC TV, the grand old party's official media platform, the former spymaster is seen holding hands of the former Congress president, who was once again dressed in just a white t-shirt, as he has throughout this winter season.

Earlier, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan joined Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, in December last year. Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan participated in the march in Delhi on December 24.

From Bollywood, actors Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar, among others, have walked alongside Gandhi during the march.

Dulat, meanwhile, headed R&AW from 1999 to 2000. He also served as a special director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and has, in recent years, authored various books.

