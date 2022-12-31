‘Thand nhi lag rhi…’: Rahul Gandhi shares t-shirt ‘secret’ | Video

Rahul Gandhi's attire is among various topics that has caught attention of many during the Congress' ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress MP was repeatedly asked about his preference to wear a t-shirt during his journey in the middle of cold winter days, especially at a time when the foot march has entered the northern parts of India where several places are under the grip of the cold wave. “Why are people getting disturbed by this (choice of cloth)?” Gandhi responded to a reporter during a press conference.

Read| Will Varun Gandhi be welcomed in Congress's yatra? Rahul underlines ‘problem’

The former Congress president, who is the frontrunner of the yatra, was asked about the ‘secret’ to not feeling cold and his preference to not wear a sweater. “I will make a video on how to walk in t-shirt and confront the cold,” he responded. The reporter then asked whether he takes a ‘special diet’ to stay warm, to which, Rahul Gandhi said he is not afraid of cold. “If I tell you seriously, I am not feeling cold till now. I don't know why. But I will start wearing sweaters as soon as I start to feel cold,” he added.

#WATCH | Why is there so much disturbance because of the T-shirt? I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Jky5DKPpKG — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

He faced similar questions earlier when he arrive at the party's Foundation Day in Delhi wearing a white t-shirt. A video of the MP joking with a reporter about his winter clothing was shared online; the reporter asks him, "Today again in the same t-shirt?" and Rahul Gandhi replies, "T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalyenge (T-shirt is not wearing down so I'll wear it till it can no longer be worn)."

Read| Bharat Jodo Yatra to march through areas hit by Feb 2020 riots

Rahul Gandhi was summarising his yatra so far in the press meet and addressed several topics including the party's ‘security breach’ complaint. On CRPF alleging that he violated security protocol 113 times since 2020, the Congress leader said a “case is being framed” against him.

The yatra arrived in Delhi on December 24 and currently is in a nine-day break. It will resume on January 3 from Delhi's Yamuna Bazar and enter Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.