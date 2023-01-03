Home / India News / Siblings bond over Bharat Jodo Yatra, Farooq Abdullah joins Rahul | Top 10

Siblings bond over Bharat Jodo Yatra, Farooq Abdullah joins Rahul | Top 10

Published on Jan 03, 2023

The first day after the resumption of the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra saw some high-profile participants, including former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief A.S. Dulat.

Scenes from the Bharat Jodo Yatra that resumed Tuesday from Delhi and entered Uttar Pradesh.
ByHT News Desk

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Delhi after a nine-day break with much fervour among party workers who joined the march amid singing of patriotic songs and beating of drums. Scores of Congress leaders and workers gathered at Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar, from where the Yatra resumed, holding flags, banners and chanting the slogan 'Bharat Jodo', reported PTI. Security was beefed up on the stretch through which the Yatra was scheduled to pass through and roads were intercepted with barricades at several locations to provide a safe passage.

Here are the top points from today's Bharat Jodo Yatra:

  • The first day of the second phase of the nationwide Yatra saw some high-profile participants, including former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief A.S. Dulat.
  • Former Union minister Ambika Soni, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also joined Rahul Gandhi in his foot march towards Uttar Pradesh.
  • Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Loni border as it entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi and said big industrialists "have not been, and will never be, able to buy my brother."
  • Rahul and Priyanka were joined by National Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah during the Yatra.
  • Sharing a video of Rahul Gandhi hugging Abdullah, Congress said, “With this love and blessings, we will reach our goal… we have set out to unite the country, we will show it by uniting the country.”
  • Congress also shared a clip of the siblings – Rahul and Priyanka – bonding over the Yatra.
  • Priyanka, also the AICC general secretary in-charge of UP, said Rahul Gandhi has opened "the shop" to spread love in the "market of hatred" and was marching to unite the people.
  • The Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and since then has passed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in its first phase.
  • The Yatra is expected to travel through Uttar Pradesh for three days before re-entering Haryana on January 6.
  • After traversing Punjab and a day through Himachal Pradesh, the Yatra will enter Jammu and Kashmir, where it will conclude.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

