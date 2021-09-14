‘Brought shame to humanity’: Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 3-yr-old

RAIPUR: A Chhattisgarh fast track special court awarded death penalty to a man convicted for raping and killing a three-and-half-year-old girl in Rajnandgaon district last year, a crime that the judge said had brought ‘shame to humanity’.

Additional sessions judge Shailesh Sharma convicted Shekhar Korram (28) under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, special public prosecutor Parvez Akhtar said.

The special court, notified under the POCSO Act, delivered its verdict on Monday. Its details were, however, made available on Tuesday.

Apart from the death penalty, the court also sentenced the 28-year-old to rigorous imprisonment for seven years each under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 201 (causing disappearance of the offence), and 10 years under IPC section 366 (kidnapping or abducting a woman to compel her for marriage or to cause her defilement), the prosecutor said.

“The offence is of a heinous nature and the accused deserves no leniency. The accused has committed a crime which brings shame to humanity. There is no possibility of any reformation and rehabilitation of the accused in the society,” sessions judge Sharma said in his verdict.

Punishing the accused with such harsh punishment will strengthen the faith of society and the relatives of the deceased on the court, and in future, those who commit such heinous crimes will not be spared under any circumstances,” the court said.

On August 22, 2020, the accused abducted the girl, a resident of his native village in Rajnandgaon district, while she was playing near her house. The man took the girl to his house, where he raped her and later smothered her to death with a pillow cover, the prosecutor said.

(With PTI inputs)